Russia, US move ahead to hammer out details in setting up Syrian de-escalation zones

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will continue working on details of implementing de-escalation zones in southwest Syria’s Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"This cooperation will continue in terms of implementing the agreements approved for southwest Syria," he said. "The July 7 memorandum, signed by us, the Americans and the Jordanians, envisages working on more details that will fix how these zones will operate in practice."