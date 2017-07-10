Iranian diplomat praises Russia-US deal on Syria

TEHRAN, July 10. /TASS/. Iran believes that the deal on Syria brokered by Russia and the United States is useful, but voices concerns over recent unilateral steps of Washington, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi told reporters on Monday.

"The current agreement (between Russia and the US) may be useful if it covers the entire territory of Syria. This may contribute to easing tensions in other Syrian regions and continue the efforts that we take in Astana. However, recent unilateral steps of the US in Syria have triggered some uncertainty. Such steps arouse concerns and should be stopped," the diplomat said.

Tehran maintains contact with Moscow on the Syrian settlement and "consultations are held via diplomatic channels," he said. "Iran calls for Syria’s territorial integrity and seeks to preserve the ceasefire and ensure security in that country," the diplomat stressed.

The deal on ensuring ceasefire in southern Syria was reached at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on July 7 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.