Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition leader discuss situation in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 14, 20:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides have discussed current military and political situation in Syria

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The military political situation in Syria was in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the leader of the Syrian People’s Will Party and the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition, Qadri Jamil, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed the current military political situation and the tasks of the soonest settlement of the crisis in that country on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.

