Russian diplomat, Syrian opposition leader discuss situation in Syria

Russia’s Navy to receive two more advanced submarines by 2020Military & Defense August 14, 20:42
US Dragon cargo ship launched from Cape Canaveral to ISSScience & Space August 14, 20:09
Fire risk alert issued throughout Russia’s southern Rostov regionSociety & Culture August 14, 19:47
NHL three-time Stanley Cup winner Malkin named Russia’s top player in previous seasonSport August 14, 19:35
Suspect accused of plotting attacks in Moscow region pleads guiltySociety & Culture August 14, 19:20
Mother of murdered Ukrainian journalist files complaint with UNWorld August 14, 19:05
Athletes from Russia pack $245,000 in prize money at 2017 IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 14, 18:46
Impeachment against Donald Trump unlikely, Russian expert saysWorld August 14, 18:46
Navalny appeals $5,000 fine for repeated violation of rally organization rulesSociety & Culture August 14, 18:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The military political situation in Syria was in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the leader of the Syrian People’s Will Party and the Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition, Qadri Jamil, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
"The sides discussed the current military political situation and the tasks of the soonest settlement of the crisis in that country on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254," the ministry said.