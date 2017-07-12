Lavrov urges Syrian opposition to renounce ultimatum approach at Geneva talks

BRUSSELS, July 12. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition should renounce ultimatums and preconditions at the negotiations in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with his Belgian counterpart Didier Reynders.

"We hope that both the government and the opposition will seek to reach constructive agreements," the minister stressed.

"In light of this, it is important to make sure that the opposition renounces ultimatums and works on the basis of those requirements enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, namely, on the need to negotiate with the government instead of demanding a regime change or putting forward any other preconditions."

"Just like Belgium, we vigorously support the political process. Efforts as part of the Astana process have helped give the additional positive dynamics, although not very noticeable yet, to the work carried out under the auspices of UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura," Lavrov pointed out.