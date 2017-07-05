Syrian armed opposition takes part in Astana talks

ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. Syria’s armed opposition members, including representatives of the Northern and Southern fronts, take part in the second day of talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on Wednesday.

"The talks and meetings are also attended by the representatives of the Syrian armed opposition. They are already here," the spokesman said. "In particular, these are representatives of the Northern and Southern fronts."