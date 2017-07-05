Back to Main page
Syrian armed opposition takes part in Astana talks

World
July 05, 8:41 UTC+3
ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. Syria’s armed opposition members, including representatives of the Northern and Southern fronts, take part in the second day of talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anuar Zhainakov said on Wednesday.

"The talks and meetings are also attended by the representatives of the Syrian armed opposition. They are already here," the spokesman said. "In particular, these are representatives of the Northern and Southern fronts."

