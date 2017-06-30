Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks

Russia’s retaliation against Western sanctionsBusiness & Economy June 30, 19:47
MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation discussing the Syrian crisis ahead of the upcoming international Astana meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"The parties discussed key aspects of the Syrian settlement focusing on the fifth international Astana meeting on Syria, sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, which is scheduled to be held in early July," the statement reads.
The two leaders also agreed to continue contacts in the near future.