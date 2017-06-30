Back to Main page
Putin and Erdogan discuss Syrian crisis ahead of Astana talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 18:42 UTC+3

The Syrian crisis settlement has been the focus of Putin-Erdogan telephone conversation

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Read also

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have held a telephone conversation discussing the Syrian crisis ahead of the upcoming international Astana meeting, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties discussed key aspects of the Syrian settlement focusing on the fifth international Astana meeting on Syria, sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, which is scheduled to be held in early July," the statement reads.

The two leaders also agreed to continue contacts in the near future.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
