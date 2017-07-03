Moscow sees terrorist act in Damascus as attempt to impede peace in Syria

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia views the July 2 terrorist act in Damascus as an attempt to obstruct political settlement in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"We assess a yet another extremist action as a convulsive attempt to obstruct the consolidation of encouraging tendencies in the sphere of launching the political process in Syria," it said. "We urge all the international partners to treat the threat of terrorism and radicalism in the Middle East seriously and to conduct resolute struggle against this evil by coordinating efforts on the collective grounds in line with international law and provisions of the UN Charter."