Moscow sees terrorist act in Damascus as attempt to impede peace in Syria

Diplomat warns West seeking to present Balkans as sphere of its exclusive interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 18:42
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:31
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:08
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 yearsBusiness & Economy July 03, 18:06
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:57
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific OceanScience & Space July 03, 17:45
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. AndrewRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:10
Putin may put forward stimulating proposals on combating terrorism at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:45
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia views the July 2 terrorist act in Damascus as an attempt to obstruct political settlement in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"We assess a yet another extremist action as a convulsive attempt to obstruct the consolidation of encouraging tendencies in the sphere of launching the political process in Syria," it said. "We urge all the international partners to treat the threat of terrorism and radicalism in the Middle East seriously and to conduct resolute struggle against this evil by coordinating efforts on the collective grounds in line with international law and provisions of the UN Charter."