Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

New US sanctions to change nothing in Moscow's policies as Russia standing tall — UN envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 02, 20:37 UTC+3

Vassily Nebenzya noted that the US-Russian relations would inevitably suffer damage, including the relations in the UN format

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Trump signs bill on anti-Russian sanctions

Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'

Trump ‘gives up’ by signing bill on anti-Russian sanctions — senator

Kremlin says no new steps to retaliate new US sanctions forthcoming

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. New US anti-Russian sanctions, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Wednesday, will not change anything in Moscow's policies, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the signing of the law by Trump had nothing sensational about it but the US-Russian relations would inevitably suffer damage, including the relations in the UN format.

"Those who invented this bill, if they were thinking, that they might change our policy, they were wrong," Nebenzya said. "As history many times proved. They should have known better that we do not bend, we do not break."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says no new steps to retaliate US sanctions forthcoming
2
Moldovan president denounces government’s decision on Russian deputy PM as foolishness
3
Russian embassy in Damascus comes under fire
4
Defense Ministry refutes allegations of secret Russian soldiers graves in Syria as rumors
5
Russian veterinary watchdog restricts pigs and pig-breeding products supply from Romania
6
Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — Kremlin
7
Chisinau’s decision to declare Russian deputy PM persona non grata unacceptable — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама