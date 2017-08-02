New US sanctions to change nothing in Moscow's policies as Russia standing tall — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. New US anti-Russian sanctions, which President Donald Trump signed into law on Wednesday, will not change anything in Moscow's policies, the Russian Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzya told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the signing of the law by Trump had nothing sensational about it but the US-Russian relations would inevitably suffer damage, including the relations in the UN format.

"Those who invented this bill, if they were thinking, that they might change our policy, they were wrong," Nebenzya said. "As history many times proved. They should have known better that we do not bend, we do not break."