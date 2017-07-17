Israel’s interests fully taken into account in Syria de-escalation zone agreement — Lavrov

Lavrov slams US seizure of Moscow's diplomatic property as ‘robbery in broad daylight’Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 14:58
Referendum in Venezuela: Government's reaction and opposition's demandsWorld July 17, 14:52
Russia’s Kazan to host 2022 World Short Course Swimming ChampionshipsSport July 17, 14:42
Poll shows rising prices and falling savings among Russians’ biggest fearsSociety & Culture July 17, 13:57
Russian Anti-Doping Agency going in right direction — WADA chiefSport July 17, 13:54
EU imposes sanctions against 16 persons involved in use of chemical weapons in SyriaWorld July 17, 13:34
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expertSociety & Culture July 17, 13:28
Kremlin stresses Chechen leader’s harsh statements taken out of contextRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 13:24
Kremlin says Russian special services checking info on IS leader’s liquidationRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 17, 13:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have done their utmost to make sure that Israel’s security interests are fully taken into account while establishing a de-escalation zone in southern Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on Monday.
According to Lavrov, Moscow and Washington carried out preparatory work on a ceasefire in southern Syria with all parties concerned, including Israel. "I can guarantee that the American side and we did the best we can to make sure that Israel’s security interests are fully taken into consideration," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.
Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported on Monday citing a senior Israeli official that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron that Israel opposes the Russian-US plan on a ceasefire in southern Syria, as it will make it possible for Iran to expand its presence in the region.
An agreement on securing a truce in southern Syria was reached at a meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7. Netanyahu earlier said that Israel will welcome a genuine ceasefire in Syria.