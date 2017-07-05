No agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria reached yet — Russia’s chief negotiator

ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. No agreement on the de-escalation zones has been reached yet, but the guarantor countries will try to achieve this goal soon, head of the Russian delegation at the talks on Syria in Astana and Russian Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Wednesday.

"We have not been able to agree on setting up the de-escalation zones. Nevertheless, that’s our objective, and we will seek to achieve it in the immediate future," he said. "Without making a decision on establishing these zones we will be unable to approve the package of documents that would ensure the normal operation of these de-escalation zones."