No agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria reached yet — Russia’s chief negotiator

Russia's ambassador to US frustrated rather than flattered by his popularity in WashingtonRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:48
Italian artist sheds 2 kg in one day producing Putin’s portraitSociety & Culture July 05, 17:27
Russia to organize alternative tournament in case Paralympic team banned from 2018 GamesSport July 05, 17:21
Moscow’s US envoy doubts Washington will give up on meddling in Russian politicsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 05, 17:16
Lukashenko calls for Europe not to push Belarus towards decision on death penaltyWorld July 05, 17:08
Zero cases of fans’ misbehavior registered at 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in RussiaSport July 05, 16:40
The bikini's birthday: a look back at 70 years of revolutionary swimwearSociety & Culture July 05, 16:32
Russian strategic bombers strike IS terrorists’ facilities with cruise missiles in SyriaMilitary & Defense July 05, 16:28
Russia’s digital economy program to require $1.6 bln — ministerBusiness & Economy July 05, 16:16
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, July 5. /TASS/. No agreement on the de-escalation zones has been reached yet, but the guarantor countries will try to achieve this goal soon, head of the Russian delegation at the talks on Syria in Astana and Russian Presidential Envoy for the Syrian Settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Wednesday.
"We have not been able to agree on setting up the de-escalation zones. Nevertheless, that’s our objective, and we will seek to achieve it in the immediate future," he said. "Without making a decision on establishing these zones we will be unable to approve the package of documents that would ensure the normal operation of these de-escalation zones."