Kremlin refuses to comment on Israeli PM’s statement on Syrian ceasefire

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to comment on a statement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who opposes the ceasefire in southern Syria reached by Russia and the United States.

"No, I will leave this without comments," Peskov told reporters.

"The position voiced by the president (Vladimir Putin) is consistent and well-known," he said. "In terms of creating de-escalation zones, cooperation with all the parties concerned is carried out at a sufficient level," Peskov noted.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper citing Netanyahu wrote on Sunday that Israel strongly opposed a plan of Moscow and Washington for establishing ceasefire in southern Syria as this would allow Iran to expand its presence in the region.

A ceasefire agreement for southern Syria was reached by Russian and US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, at their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany’s Hamburg on July 7.

Earlier, Netanyahu said Israel would hail real cessation of hostilities in Syria.