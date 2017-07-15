Talks on de-escalation zones positively affect opposition’s mood in Geneva — Russian envoy

GENEVA, July 15. /TASS/. The discussion on de-escalation zones has had a positive impact on the Syrian opposition’s mood in Geneva, Russia’s Permanent Representative at the UN Office and Other International Organizations in the Swiss city Alexey Borodavkin said on Saturday.

"The Astana process has had a very positive impact on the situation and atmosphere of talks in Geneva," the diplomat said. The opposition delegation has revised its stance showing more understanding that mending ties with Damascus is necessary for carrying out reforms and changing the constitution in Syria, setting up new governing bodies, holding fair elections and combating terrorism, he said.

"The Astana process and the agreement on de-escalation in four zones have affected the opposition leaders in a positive way," Borodavkin said. "Now they are holding talks much more constructively and try to show flexibility if possible."

Extremist elements insisting on the departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad remain in the Riyadh group of the opposition, diplomat said. "There are still drawbacks in the negotiating process. I should say the major one is that unfortunately the Riyadh group at these talks still includes extremist-minded elements that demand, though in a low voice, the departure of the legitimate Syrian President Bashar Assad," the diplomat said.

Direct talks

Borodavkin said that Moscow believes that the round of talks in Geneva on Syria was constructive and produced positive results. "Yesterday, the seventh round of talks in Geneva ended without any major breakthroughs," Borodavkin said. "We believe the negotiations were constructive and there are positive results.".

Moscow believes that the Syrian government and the opposition may launch direct talks by the new Geneva round in September if the opposition unites on a constructive basis, Borodavkin said.

"I hope by September the opposition will be able to consolidate its joint stance, and it should be constructive and aimed at achieving agreements with the government on all the ‘four baskets,’" the diplomat said. "If this happens, if such consolidation occurs and it develops a constructive stance aimed at holding talks rather than declaring ultimatums, this will pave the way for direct talks already at the next round," he said.

According to Borodavkin Moscow expects that the sides will agree on de-escalation zones in Syria by the new round of Geneva talks in September. "In Astana, certain technical issues were discussed (on de-escalation zones) which need to be further agreed," Borodavkin said. "I think this will be done before the beginning of the next round of the Geneva talks," diplomat said.

Macron’s initiative

Russia believes it is positive and important that French President Emmanuel Macron’s initiative includes no demand on the immediate departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Borodavkin said.

"It is important that this initiative is based on that France no longer demands Assad’s immediate departure. This is a fundamental change," the diplomat said, voicing hope that the Western countries "think first of all about achieving peace and normalization in Syria and the war on terror."

"If this is done, political reforms may be carried out," the diplomat said. "This is very good" that toppling Assad is not the priority of these states, he noted.

On Thursday, Macron said after talks with US President Donald Trump in Paris that France would no longer demand ousting Assad, whose representatives should take part in the discussions on Syria’s future. The French leader underlined the need to ensure long-term political stability in Syria. Besides military operations a diplomatic initiative is needed, Macron stressed. The sides agreed to initiate the creation of a contact group bringing together permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, representatives of regional powers and other parties concerned, he said.

On July 10-14, Geneva hosted the seventh round of intra-Syrian talks between the Syrian government’s delegation and three opposition groups (Cairo, Moscow and Riyadh or the High Negotiations Committee). The next round of negotiations is due to be held in September.