Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia suggests checking maps of military forces in Europe

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 11, 15:40 UTC+3 MAUERBACH (Austria)

Lavrov also emphasized that although the NATO member-states "are not yet prepared for such a talk," positive trends can already been seen

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MAUERBACH (Austria), July 11. /TASS/. Russia has called on its partners to check the maps of military facilities and forces in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after an informal ministerial meeting of the European security agency OSCE on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia's top diplomat says NATO unable to respond to growing terror threat

Lavrov slams NATO for its geopolitical ambitions

NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace

Kremlin vows to counter NATO expansion towards Russian borders

Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted

Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'

"We recalled our initiatives related to the implementation of the long-declared goal of creating a community of equal and indivisible security in the EuroAtlantic area and in Eurasia as well, as was agreed at the summit in Kazakhstan in 2010," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"As the first step, we suggest that we should sit down and see with the participation of the military and with maps on the tables who has what forces and resources in Europe, which military doctrines each of our countries has developed and how they are implemented to simply understand where we are and how to strengthen trust on the basis of transparency and openness," the Russian foreign minister said.

Lavrov also emphasized that although the NATO member countries "are not yet prepared for such a talk," "positive trends in their ranks" can already been seen.

"I hope this won’t take too much time to realize the need of such an honest, sincere and equitable dialogue," Russia’s top diplomat said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Islamic State gunmen say its leader is dead — media
2
Russia suggests checking maps of military forces in Europe
3
Siemens brings action against Russian company due to gas turbines supply to Crimea
4
Press review: Moscow's tit-for-tat plans for the US and Russian arms supplies to Saudis
5
IS top leader may have been killed by Russian airstrike in Syria
6
Pacific Fleet units train to destroy ‘enemy’ ships with missiles
7
Lavrov, Mogherini to discuss Russia-EU ties on July 11
TOP STORIES
Реклама