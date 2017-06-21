NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Prevention of flight incidents with Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea will be discussed at the next Russia-NATO meeting, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said on Wednesday.

She pointed to the growth of flight incidents over the Baltic Sea.

"We have from the NATO prospective a very keen interest to ensure that principles of good airmanship are followed, and that pilots, who are extraordinary well trained, whatever they’re NATO pilots or whatever they’re from the Russian Federation, know what they’re doing. It’s important that both sides take care to avoid dangerous incidents," Gottemoeller said.

"That’s one of the areas that we really want to work on in the NATO-Russia council," the NATO Deputy Secretary General added.