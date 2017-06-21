Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace

World
June 21, 14:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

It’s important that both sides try to avoid dangerous incidents, Rose Gottemoeller stressed

Share
1 pages in this article
NATO Deputy General Secretary Rose Gottemoeller

NATO Deputy General Secretary Rose Gottemoeller

© Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP

Read also

Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Prevention of flight incidents with Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea will be discussed at the next Russia-NATO meeting, Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller said on Wednesday.

She pointed to the growth of flight incidents over the Baltic Sea.

"We have from the NATO prospective a very keen interest to ensure that principles of good airmanship are followed, and that pilots, who are extraordinary well trained, whatever they’re NATO pilots or whatever they’re from the Russian Federation, know what they’re doing. It’s important that both sides take care to avoid dangerous incidents," Gottemoeller said.

"That’s one of the areas that we really want to work on in the NATO-Russia council," the NATO Deputy Secretary General added.

Read also

Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges

Russian missile carriers fly over Baltic Sea with NATO fighter aircraft

Kremlin vows to counter NATO expansion towards Russian borders

NATO needs external foe to justify its existence — Putin

Montenegro becomes 29th NATO member state

Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes Europe

Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted

Trump says NATO is ‘obsolete’ organization

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
9
Russian exhibits at Le Bourget air show
7
Seven killed in attack on Iranian parliament — media
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief notes Russia’s western borders heating up as NATO activity surges
2
Asia-Pacific countries eye Russia’s advanced fighter jets and amphibious planes
3
NATO is concerned about flight incident prevention in Baltic airspace
4
Russia-Portugal football clash in Moscow to draw full-house attendance
5
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
6
Kremlin dismisses reports of error in Syria operation video shown to Oliver Stone
7
Russia to sign contract with India on S-400 air defense missile system deliveries
TOP STORIES
Реклама