Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea

Military & Defense
June 20, 20:00 UTC+3

Moreover, according to the ministry, just ten minutes later "another RC-135 plane entered the zone"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/.Russian Su-27 fighter jets consecutively intercepted two US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft, with one of them making a provocative turn towards the Russian plane, the Russian defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"On June 19, Russian airspace control means over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea spotted an aerial target flying towards the Russian state border. A Su-27 fighter jet of the Baltic Fleet air defense alert unit was scrambled to intercept the target. After approaching it, the Russian plane identified it as a US RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. When being escorted, the RC-135 plane made an attempt at approaching the Russian fighter jet making a provocative turn towards it," the ministry said.

Read also

Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea

"The Russian pilot offered a reaction to the RC-135’s maneuver, after which continued to escort the US reconnaissance plane until it changed its route off the Russian border," the ministry said.

Over that past week, US and NATO reconnaissance planes have performed more than 15 flights over the Baltic Sea in the exact proximity to the Russian border, the ministry said and stressed that Russian fighter jets are flying over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea in strict compliance with international rules.

According to earlier reports in the Western media, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet allegedly approached a US reconnaissance plane over the Baltic Sea to a distance of less than two meters. Pentagon said it was a provocative maneuver.

"As for the alleged ‘provocative’ nature of the flight, we would like to stress that ten minutes later another RC-135 plane entered this zone to be also intercepted by the Russia Su-27," the Russian defense ministry added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian bombers intercept two US reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea
2
Russia completes trials of newest assault rifle for ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear
3
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
4
Russia-US deconfliction channel in Syria is working — Pentagon
5
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
6
Rosneft eying options to participate in new oil and gas projects in Brazil
7
Russian-Indian fighter to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
TOP STORIES
Реклама