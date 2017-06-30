Back to Main page
Russia's top diplomat says NATO unable to respond to growing terror threat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 30, 11:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

NATO continues shattering security institutions in Europe, the Russian foreign minister believes

© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. NATO is continuing to shatter security structures in Europe, but is unable to respond to terrorism, which is the major threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The attempts to adapt institutions of the bipolar standoff era to the 21th century’s realities are doomed to failure, Lavrov told the Primakov Readings, a summit of experts, diplomats and politicians in memory of Russian outstanding politician Evgeny Primakov.

"In particular, the North Atlantic Alliance still remains in the logics of the Cold War, trying to justify its own existence.

"NATO has been unable to respond to the growth of major threat - terrorism, and continues shattering security institutions in Europe," Lavrov said. However, this runs counter to the aspirations of Europeans, he noted.

