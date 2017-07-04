Russian, Chinese leaders discuss international issues, political cooperation

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the high-level private meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday they discussed political cooperation, international issues and military and technical cooperation.

"We had a chance in a narrow format to discuss all areas of bilateral cooperation. This concerned political cooperation, international affairs, economy, military and technical and humanitarian cooperation," the Russian leader said opening talks with delegations.

Putin said these issues may be discussed in detail at the talks involving delegations, giving the floor to ministers and deputy prime ministers.