Chinese president arrives in Moscow for official visit

World
July 03, 14:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Xi Jinping has said that China and Russia would reach new agreements during his current visit

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan

China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow for an official visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The Chinese leader’s plane landed in Moscow’s Vnukovo airport on Monday.

Read also
China's President Xi Jinping

Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potential

At the airport, Xi Jinping was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov and Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui.

This is Xi Jinping’s sixth visit to Russia as head of state. On July 4, the Chinese president will hold talks with Vladimir Putin, during which the parties will discuss the full range of issues related to comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China and pressing international and regional issues. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders will also meet with representatives of the Russian and Chinese public, business circles and media community.

Later in the day, the Chinese leader will met with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. During the top-level meeting it is planned to discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, energy sector, industry, transport infrastructure and agriculture.

China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Li Huilai earlier told a press briefing that contracts worth about $10 bln will to be signed during the visit.

