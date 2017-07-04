Chinese leader expresses confidence his visit to Russia will be fruitful

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has voiced confidence that his visit to Russia will be successful and hopes to hold substantive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Over the past years, together we have achieved success in mutual relations. During this visit, I plan to hold a detailed discussion with you on all issues of our cooperation in various areas. I’m sure that we will definitely achieve new success due to this visit," Xi Jinping said at the high-level talks.

The Chinese leader said Russia was the first country that he visited after his election to the post in 2013. Xi Jinping noted that since assuming office he has met with Putin 22 times.

"So, Russia has become the most visited country for me, and among all foreign leaders I maintain the closest contacts and ties with you. This signals the highest level and a special character of our relations," Xi Jinping told Putin.