Russia’s FSB praises cyber security cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 15, 18:41 UTC+3 MINSK

The Russian Federal Security Service has sent recommendations to military allies on how to counteract May’s global cyber attack

© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service’s (FSB) National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents had sent recommendations to command HQs of the consultative and coordination center of the post-Soviet military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), on how to counteract May’s global cyber attack and that helped to minimize its consequences, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting of the secretaries of the CSTO Security Council’s committee, Patrushev said that the law enforcement agencies of the CSTO member counties "have been actively cooperating against cybercrime for a long time."

A new mechanism of cooperation at the CSTO’s consultative and coordination center responsible for responding to cybercrime has proved very effective, he added.

"Data on computer attacks involving our countries’ information resources has been repeatedly submitted. As an example, I can refer to the prevention of large-scale spread of the malicious software that hit on May 12-13, which helped stave off huge damage on our countries’ information infrastructure," he said.

"Through the channels of the Russian FSB’s National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents, recommendations were submitted to contact points of the CSTO consultative coordination center on how to avert this threat," he noted.

"Team efforts helped diminish the consequences of this cyber attack," Patrushev said, noting that thanks to cooperation with Armenia it was possible to expose and prevent malware infiltration into networks of some banking companies.

Topics
Foreign policy
