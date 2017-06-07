Back to Main page
Moscow is ready to normalize relations with EU

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 13:40 UTC+3
Spainish and Russian Foreign Ministers Alfonso Dastis Quecedo and Sergei Lavrov

Spainish and Russian Foreign Ministers Alfonso Dastis Quecedo and Sergei Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia confirms the readiness for returning its relations with the European Union to the track of onward development, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Spanish counterpart Alfonso Dastis Quecedo.

"We share the unanimity that the current state of relations between Russia and the European Union cannot be called satisfactory," he said. "We believe it is necessary to return these relations to the normal track of onward development. We are ready for that."

