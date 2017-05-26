Back to Main page
Hungarian top diplomat: EU must discuss anti-Russian sanctions

World
May 26, 19:56 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Sanctions against Russia have failed to reach their goals, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto says

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

UNITED NATIONS, May 26. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia have failed to reach their goals, and countries of the European Union must discuss their impact, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"We don’t want to be losers any more. It is our own interest, security interest, and pragmatic interest, and economic interest, (that) US and Russia enjoy a better relationship, then currently. And that’s not something we say because we are pro-Russian or pro-US, or pro-something. We are pro-Hungarian and we know, that whenever these countries enjoy a good relationship, it’s much better for Central Europe," the senior diplomat stressed.

In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions on Moscow over developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia and has repeatedly extended them. Talks on visa-free regime and a new framework cooperation agreement were suspended, a ban was imposed on entry to the EU member-countries for Russian officials and their assets were frozen. Restrictive trade, financial and military measures were put in place. A total of 151 individuals and 37 legal entities were added to the sanctions lists. Sectoral sanctions against 20 Russian financial, oil and defense companies have been in effect.

Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
