Russian, Egyptian leaders discuss crisis situations in Middle East

MOSCOW, June 6./TASS/. The Russian and Egyptian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, discussed on Tuesday bilateral cooperation and crisis situations in the Middle East and in North Africa in a telephone call initiated by Russia, the Kremlin press service reports.

"They discussed substantially issues concerning the development of bilateral cooperation in different sectors, as well as crisis situations in the Middle East and in North Africa," the report says, adding that the presidents agreed to continue contacts.

On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Republic of Mauritius and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Some countries said they would cut sea and air traffic to Qatar, as well as expel its diplomats and citizens. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.