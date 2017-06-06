Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Egyptian leaders discuss crisis situations in Middle East

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 21:09 UTC+3

The presidents agreed to continue contacts, according to the Kremlin press service

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 6./TASS/. The Russian and Egyptian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, discussed on Tuesday bilateral cooperation and crisis situations in the Middle East and in North Africa in a telephone call initiated by Russia, the Kremlin press service reports.

"They discussed substantially issues concerning the development of bilateral cooperation in different sectors, as well as crisis situations in the Middle East and in North Africa," the report says, adding that the presidents agreed to continue contacts.

On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, the Republic of Mauritius and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Some countries said they would cut sea and air traffic to Qatar, as well as expel its diplomats and citizens. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.

Read also

Egypt’s president says ready to boost strategic partnership with Russia

Russia welcomes Egypt’s efforts for Libyan settlement — Lavrov

Russia expects deal on industrial zone in Egypt to be signed by fall

Egypt supports Astana process on Syria — Lavrov

Putin highlights Russia’s solid ties with Egypt

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Egypt
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US-led coalition's Air Force delivers air strike at pro-government forces in Syria
2
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
3
Syrian army says US-led coalition attacked its positions
4
Putin discusses international issues, bilateral ties with Emir of Qatar
5
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
6
Russian MiG-31 fighter jet intercepts Norwegian Air Force’s plane over Barents Sea
7
Russian Baltic Fleet warships to hold live-firing drills
TOP STORIES
Реклама