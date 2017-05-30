Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects deal on industrial zone in Egypt to be signed by fall

Business & Economy
May 30, 18:48 UTC+3

Russia expects to sign an intergovernmental agreement governing establishment of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt by this fall

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russia expects to sign an intergovernmental agreement governing establishment of a Russian industrial zone in Egypt by this fall, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Egypt ready to expand Russian industrial zone in Port Said to 2,000 hectares

"I spoke yesterday with [Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry] Tarek Kabil. He believes it is fundamentally important to finalize all regulatory acts at the completion stage in Egypt now," Manturov said.

This will provide "substantive" content for Egyptian minister’s visit to Russia with already prepared draft intergovernmental agreement, the Russian minister said. "We have almost agreed upon it," Manturov added.

The visit of the Egypt’s minister to Russia is planned within the coming month. The parties will then be able to finalize the document. "The process is rather bureaucratic but I hope finalizing and signing will be before fall," Manturov said.

The memorandum on establishment of the Russian industrial zone was signed last February. The project provides for a special area with a preferential taxation regime for Russian resident companies. The zone specialization stipulates localization of Russian industrial companies from machine-building, pharmacy, modern technologies and agriculture spheres.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
2
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
3
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
4
Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers
5
Senior envoy says Moscow disappointed that Lavrov’s White House visit ‘raised a fuss’
6
Putin to take part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
7
Russian diplomat says G7 ‘infected with hubris’ clouding group’s judgement
TOP STORIES
Реклама