Lavrov says West unable to make Kiev implement Minsk Accords

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 16:50 UTC+3
KALININGRAD, June 6. /TASS/. The Western countries are unable to call to order the radicals in Kiev who block the implementation of the Minsk Accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a student audience at the Kant Baltic Federal University on Tuesday.

"That the zero sum game is ruinous was particularly well demonstrated by the Washington-and Brussels-backed armed government coup in Ukraine, committed by the ultra-radical forces, which still run the show in that country and upset any efforts for the implementation of the Minsk Accords on the settlement of the intra-Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said. "Their Western patrons are unable to call the radicals to order."

Moscow expects that the leaders of the Normandy Four format (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) will shortly discuss in detail topical issues related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Lavrov said after talks with Slovakia’s counterpart Miroslav Lajcak.

"Or course, Ukraine was also discussed. We have a shared understanding that a full, consistent implementation of the Minsk set of measures is necessary," the minister said. "A lot of obstacles are seen on this path, most of them are artificial," he added.

"We expect that the Normandy Four leaders will shortly be able to look in detail into problems and work out recommendations so that the Contact Group with the participation of the Ukrainian government, as well as Donetsk and Lugansk engage in the implementation of the steps that are written in the Minsk agreements," Lavrov said.

Besides, he said Russia wants that "European colleagues, the European Union, given the role of France and Germany in advancing the Normandy process, influence the Ukrainian leadership that is yet not ready to comply with political aspects of the Minsk agreements".

The Package of Measures to execute the September 2014 Minsk agreements, known as Minsk-2, that was signed in the Belarusian capital on February 12, 2015, envisaged a ceasefire between the Kiev regime’s forces and the people’s militias of the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) starting from February 15, 2015 and a subsequent withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of engagement.

Show more
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
