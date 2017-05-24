Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation

MINSK, May 24. /TASS/. Ukraine has put forward the terms, the observance of which it insists on as a preconditions for fulfilling the political provisions of the 2014 and 2015 Minsk accords on settling the armed civil conflict in eastern Ukraine, Darya Olifer, the press secretary of Ukraine's plenipotentiary envoy to the Minsk talks said on .

"The Ukrainian side made public its proposals on fulfilling the Minsk accords in the framework of the political subgroup," she twittered.

The terms include a demand to revoke the Russian President's decrees on recognizing the personal identification documents issued by the self-proclaimed unrecognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics, the revoking of their decisions on establishing the state borders, the abolition of offside administrations at the industrial facilities of Ukrainian jurisdiction, the renunciation of the zone where the Russian ruble circulates as a legal monetary unit, the resumption of control over the sections of the Ukrainian state border separating the republics and the Russian Federation.

"The Ukrainian side submitted these proposals as follow-ups to the agreements reached on April 6, 2017, among diplomatic counsellors of the Normady Four leaders," Olifer wrote.

The so-called Minsk accords on setting the dragged-out civil conflict in Donbass. Their provisions do not confine to the ceasefire, the pullback of forces and armaments away from the Line of Contact, an amnesty to prisoners of war, or resumption of economic ties, but also presuppose a profound constitutional reform in Ukraine that should lead up to decentralization of state power with accout of the special status of separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The plans remains on paper for the time being, however. Ukraine has not carried out a reform of its constitutional system, has not passed a law on a special status for separate districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and has not adopted a law on elections in Donbass.