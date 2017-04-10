Kremlin blames Kiev for no progress in Minsk deal implementation

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin blames lack of progress in talks over Ukraine on Kiev’s reluctance to act on its obligations.

"On the whole, the dynamics of efforts (for a settlement in Ukraine) is unable to make one feel optimism," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media. "We see the reason for the insignificant progress in the reluctance or unpreparedness of the Ukrainian side to act on its part of obligations."

On April 6 the aides of Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders met in Minsk to discuss ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners. Peskov said that although certain work was done at the meeting it should be stated that the progress achieved was insignificant.

"They (participants in the meeting) are working on the elementary provisions of the road map, no more than that," he added.