Moscow hopes Kiev will fulfill its obligations under Minsk Accords

Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunitionMilitary & Defense April 18, 15:55
Suspected organizer of St. Petersburg subway terror attack pleads guiltyWorld April 18, 15:47
Sberbank becomes most valuable Russian brandBusiness & Economy April 18, 15:25
Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 15:11
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independenceWorld April 18, 14:36
Defense Ministry: No complaints about chemical incidents in Syria's IdlibWorld April 18, 14:35
Russian climbers to summit Everest, pay respects to late heroes on the waySociety & Culture April 18, 14:18
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewingMilitary & Defense April 18, 13:28
Reports on alleged abductions of gays in Chechnya not confirmed — human rights chiefSociety & Culture April 18, 13:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Kiev will act on its own statements regarding the implementation of the Minsk Accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a reception on the occasion of Orthodox Easter on Tuesday.
"It is obvious that the sole way of achieving a lasting settlement is through the implementation of the Minsk Accords," Lavrov said. "This was confirmed once again in a telephone conversation by the leaders of the Normandy format countries - Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine on Monday."
"It is important to achieve harmony between what our Ukrainian neighbors say and do," Lavrov said.