Moscow hopes Kiev will fulfill its obligations under Minsk Accords

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 18, 14:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Kiev will act on its own statements regarding the implementation of the Minsk Accords, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a reception on the occasion of Orthodox Easter on Tuesday.

"It is obvious that the sole way of achieving a lasting settlement is through the implementation of the Minsk Accords," Lavrov said. "This was confirmed once again in a telephone conversation by the leaders of the Normandy format countries - Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine on Monday."

"It is important to achieve harmony between what our Ukrainian neighbors say and do," Lavrov said.

Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
