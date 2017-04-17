Russia calls on Kiev to implement Minsk accords

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russia remains committed to its position that there is no alternative to the implementation of the Minsk agreements as far as resolving the conflict in eastern Ukraine goes, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked what initiatives Russia could put forward at a possible summit of the Normandy Quartet, he said that "as far as we know, there are no new initiatives yet, at least, no new initiatives are under consideration." "The only possible initiative is to once again call on Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreements," the Kremlin spokesman added stressing that "there is no alternative to this process."

"We will keep you informed on the Normandy Quartet discussions," Peskov said.

The Russian presidential spokesman said earlier that the leaders of the Normandy Quartet countries (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) may agree to discuss the Ukrainian issues in the near future. However, Peskov did not elaborate what kind of discussion it would be.