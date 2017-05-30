Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow blames Kiev for sabotaging Minsk peace deal

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 13:03 UTC+3 PSKOV

A diplomat says Russia sees a growing number of attempts by Kiev to sabotage the Minsk peace agreements

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stepan Petrenko/TASS

PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. Russia sees a growing number of attempts by Kiev to torpedo the Minsk peace agreements, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue forum on Tuesday.

"We see a growing and increasing sabotage by the Ukrainian political leadership in regard to implementing the Minsk agreements," Ryabkov said. "We cannot ensure the efficiency of this process for another party."

Read also

NATO chief underlines importance of full implementation of Minsk agreements

Ukraine names conditions for Minsk accords' political part implementation

Kremlin blames Kiev for no progress in Minsk deal implementation

Lavrov says Ukrainian president wants to bury Minsk agreements

Lavrov urges Europe to work harder towards implementing Minsk deal

According to the diplomat, the February 2015 Minsk agreements "have become a sacred utterance that our colleagues, namely participants of the G7, repeat at the level of political instincts and reflexes."

"If someone wanted to achieve the Minsk accords’ implementation, they should have sent signals to the authorities in Kiev," he stressed. "They (the G7 members) must redirect all these new ‘sanction mantras’ to themselves, as this has no significance to us and is utterly misdirected."

Those who continue addressing the demands of implementing the Minsk agreements to Moscow do not understand the real situation and possibly have never read the document itself, Ryabkov said.

The Minsk agreements lay the foundation for a peaceful settlement in Donbass. The deal envisages not only a ceasefire and a withdrawal of weapons, amnesty and restoration of economic ties, but also deep constitutional reforms in Ukraine to decentralize power, granting special status to certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the country’s east.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
2
Diplomat comments on Trump’s son-in-law contacts with Russian ambassador to US
3
Russia to launch Proton-M carrier rocket with US communications satellite
4
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
5
Saudi Arabia, Russia mulling joint energy projects
6
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017
7
Russia’s export of agricultural products to grow to $21.5 bln in five years
TOP STORIES
Реклама