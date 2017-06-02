Back to Main page
Number of terrorist attacks in Russia down 90% over five years

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 16:37 UTC+3

"These results are extremely important against the background of ever more frequent manifestations of terrorism abroad," Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The overall number of terrorism-related crimes in Russia over the past few years has been down nearly 90%, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said at a special meeting timed for the SC’s 25th anniversary.

Patrushev said the enforcement of Security Council decisions eased the level of the terrorist threat in Russian territory.

"The total number of terrorism-related crimes over the past five years shrank nearly 90%," Patrushev said.

He added that "these results are extremely important against the background of ever more frequent manifestations of terrorism abroad, including the European countries."

Show more
Topics
Terrorism
