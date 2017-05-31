Moldova should realize futility of deporting Russian diplomats — ministry

Russia declares two Estonian diplomats persona non grataRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 31, 17:49
MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Chisinau will realize that deporting five Russian diplomats from Moldova is unproductive, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported today.
"The Russian side expressed hope that Chisinau realizes the futility of its unfriendly acts towards Russia and the destructive character of the step taken by Moldova that contradicts the principles of partnership and mutual trust," the Russian ministry stated.