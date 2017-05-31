Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova should realize futility of deporting Russian diplomats — ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 17:29 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that Chisinau will realize that deporting five Russian diplomats from Moldova is unproductive, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported today.

"The Russian side expressed hope that Chisinau realizes the futility of its unfriendly acts towards Russia and the destructive character of the step taken by Moldova that contradicts the principles of partnership and mutual trust," the Russian ministry stated.

Read also

Five staff members of Moldovan embassy in Moscow declared persona non grata

Moscow urges Moldova to take joint decision on Russian diplomats

Moldovan president urges Moscow to resist provocation with expelled diplomats

Moldovan president slams government’s decision to expel Russian diplomats

Moldova to expel five Russian diplomats — Foreign Ministry

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's top diplomat points to Kabul bombing as sign to abandon double standards
2
Russia to complete building two helicopter carriers by 2027
3
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
4
Russia imports first lot of tomatoes from Syria
5
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension
6
Sochi mayor regrets banana incident at city carnival
7
IS group claims responsibility for terror attack in downtown Kabul
TOP STORIES
Реклама