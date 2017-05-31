Back to Main page
Russian diplomat says US accusations against Iran 'lead nowhere'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 12:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says the US accusations against Iran 'does not help stabilize the situation'

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Washington’s accusations against Tehran are not going to replace practical work and thus will lead nowhere, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday. According to her, Russia has more than once invited the United States to join the Astana format.

"This (US accusations against Iran) does not help stabilize the situation," she said. "The United States accuses Iran of supporting terrorism, while Moscow has been closely cooperating with Tehran in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East. We have been holding active consultations with Iran within the Astana process," Zakharova added.

"We have more than once invited the United Stated to get fully involved in these activities as practical work can help accommodate the concerns that the US has," the Russian diplomat said. "Focusing on accusations instead of doing practical work will not lead anywhere," she noted.

