Russia hopes US will realize Iran nuclear deal is viable

Shots heard in heart of France three days before presidential voteWorld April 21, 8:47
German prosecutors confirm man from Russia detained over football bus bomb attackWorld April 21, 8:23
Lavrov: Accusations of Damascus using chemical weapons aimed at changing regime in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 21, 8:18
Over 30,000 militants from 100 states joined terrorists in Middle East — UNWorld April 21, 6:05
UN Security Council passes statement on North Korea with Russian amendmentsWorld April 21, 5:58
Russian deputy prime minister questions testing method for doping substance turinabolSport April 21, 5:57
Russia reservs right for any measures to shed light on Khan Sheykhun incidentWorld April 21, 2:26
Two police officers killed, another injured in Paris shooting — TVWorld April 21, 0:07
Active search in area of general cargo ship's wreckage in Black Sea overWorld April 20, 22:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow hopes Washington will realize that the Iran nuclear deal is viable after reviewing it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.
"We took note of information from Washington that an additional analysis of agreements with Iran on its nuclear program is beginning there," Ryabkov said. "We would like to hope that this analysis will confirm that this agreement is viable and useful for enhancing international peace and regional stability," he said.