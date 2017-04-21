Back to Main page
Russia hopes US will realize Iran nuclear deal is viable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 21, 8:51 UTC+3
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow hopes Washington will realize that the Iran nuclear deal is viable after reviewing it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Friday.

"We took note of information from Washington that an additional analysis of agreements with Iran on its nuclear program is beginning there," Ryabkov said. "We would like to hope that this analysis will confirm that this agreement is viable and useful for enhancing international peace and regional stability," he said.

Persons
Sergey Ryabkov
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
