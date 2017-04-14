Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The redeployment of US military equipment to the border with Jordan was among the issues discussed by the foreign ministers of Russia, Syria and Iran Sergey Lavrov, Walid Muallem and Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow on Friday, the Syrian foreign minister said.

"It is true that this theme has been much in the news. There have been some reports the United States has moved military equipment to Jordan’s southern borders," Muallem said. "We discussed that question, and I can confirm that we have common procedures against any aggression that might have occurred in relation to Syrian territory."

A number of Arab mass media have been speculating Jordan, Britain, the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia have some plans for opening a new front against the Syrian army in the south of the country. The United States is rumored to have moved weapons to the border with Jordan.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow had received unofficial hints US military hardware had been moved to the border between Syria and Jordan reportedly for cutting lines of communication between positions of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia).

"It was made clear to us unofficially that the measure is to cut the communication and supply links between Islamic State positions in Syria and Iraq. We will keep this issue in focus, because the struggle with terrorism should be the sole purpose for using military force in Syrian territory," Lavrov said.