Moscow working towards better relationship between US, Iran — senior diplomat

SOCHI, May 11./TASS/. Moscow is already working as a mediator towards better relationship between the US and Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday.
"Of course. We keep trying," he said in reply to the question whether Moscow was ready to be a mediator between Washington and Tehran. "Between Americans and Iranians, between Saudis and Iranians. Certainly," the diplomat said.
"Of course we are working. This is very difficult. There is no other way out," said Bogdanov, who is also Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and Africa.