US State Secretary says agreement on non-nuclear Iran fails to reach its objective

WASHINGTON, April 20. /TASS/. US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has slammed the agreement on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Speaking in the State Department he said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) "fails to reach its objective of non-nuclear Iran" and only "delays it becoming a nuclear state."

"Iran’s nuclear ambitions are a grave risk to international peace and security", Tillerson said.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

Iran and the P5+1 group of international mediators signed a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program on July 14, 2015 in Vienna. Under the JCPOA, Iran undertakes to reduce the number of IR-1 first-generation centrifuges at the facility in Natanz from 19,000 to 6,100, of which only 5,060 will be used to enrich uranium in a period of ten years. Apart from that, Iran undertook not to manufacture weapons-grade plutonium, to have not more than 300 kilograms of 3.67% enriched uranium in a period of 15 years, to reshape nuclear facilities and use them exclusively in peaceful purposes. Enrichment activities will be allowed only at the facility in Natanz. The Fordow facility is to be reshaped to manufacture stable isotopes for industrial and medical uses. The heavy water reactor in Arak is to be overhauled to exclude weapons-grade plutonium production. All other centrifuges are to be dismantled and stored under control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In exchange, sanctions will be gradually removed from Iran. The arms embargo imposed by UN Security Council will be kept in place for five years, ban for supplying ballistic missile technologies to Iran - for eight years. Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will monitor nuclear facilities in Iran for the next 25 years. If any points of the agreement are violated by Iran, sanctions against the country will be renewed.