Russia voices regret over new US sanctions against Iran

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow regrets new anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US, this is not an appropriate tool for resolving issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov, said on Monday.

"We regret this happened," he said. "We have always expressed our stance that sanctions are not an acceptable and suitable tool for resolving certain issues."

Moscow views the report about plans of the US administration to damage the relations between Russia and Iran as unfounded speculation, according to Ryabkov.

"The Wall Street Journal and many others do nothing but look for reasons for unfounded speculation and groundless insinuations and attempts to poison the atmosphere of relations," Ryabkov said.

A report published by The Wall Street Journal, citing senior administration, European and Arab officials involved in the policy discussions said Washington is "exploring ways to break Russia’s military and diplomatic alliance with Iran in a bid to both end the Syrian conflict and bolster the fight against Islamic State."

"If there’s a wedge to be driven between Russia and Iran, we’re willing to explore that," an official told the US daily.

Ryabkov also said that Moscow does not see any problems in the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal while Tehran’s missile test launches are not a breach of this document.

"The international community is now focused on the pace of implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the first anniversary of whose enactment we all celebrated recently," the Russian diplomat said.

"We do not see any special problems in this area. We want to stress again that missile launches with the use of missile technologies are not a breach of the Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. We have brought this position to the notice of the US side as well," the deputy foreign minister said.

"We expect that strict and clear-cut reading of the provisions of the Plan and the Resolution will be the main thing in the determination of Washington’s further policy in this direction," the Russian diplomat said.