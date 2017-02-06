Russia voices regret over new US sanctions against Iran

Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:29
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with USRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 14:02
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflictRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 13:05
Press review: First test for Russia-US relations and Russia's interest in HollywoodPress Review February 06, 13:00
Kremlin spokesman says election-related issues not on Putin’s agenda right nowRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:54
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:46
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:26
Russia voices regret over new US sanctions against IranRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 06, 12:22
Italy to invest 40 mln euros in joint project with Russia to simulate space flightsScience & Space February 06, 12:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Moscow regrets new anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US, this is not an appropriate tool for resolving issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergey Ryabkov, said on Monday.
"We regret this happened," he said. "We have always expressed our stance that sanctions are not an acceptable and suitable tool for resolving certain issues."
Moscow views the report about plans of the US administration to damage the relations between Russia and Iran as unfounded speculation, according to Ryabkov.
"The Wall Street Journal and many others do nothing but look for reasons for unfounded speculation and groundless insinuations and attempts to poison the atmosphere of relations," Ryabkov said.
A report published by The Wall Street Journal, citing senior administration, European and Arab officials involved in the policy discussions said Washington is "exploring ways to break Russia’s military and diplomatic alliance with Iran in a bid to both end the Syrian conflict and bolster the fight against Islamic State."
"If there’s a wedge to be driven between Russia and Iran, we’re willing to explore that," an official told the US daily.
Ryabkov also said that Moscow does not see any problems in the implementation of the Iran nuclear deal while Tehran’s missile test launches are not a breach of this document.
"The international community is now focused on the pace of implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the first anniversary of whose enactment we all celebrated recently," the Russian diplomat said.
"We do not see any special problems in this area. We want to stress again that missile launches with the use of missile technologies are not a breach of the Plan of Action and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. We have brought this position to the notice of the US side as well," the deputy foreign minister said.
"We expect that strict and clear-cut reading of the provisions of the Plan and the Resolution will be the main thing in the determination of Washington’s further policy in this direction," the Russian diplomat said.