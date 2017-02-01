Iran confirms new missile test — media

Kremlin says Ukrainian military’s offensive in Donbass disrupts Minsk agreementsRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:43
Russian anti-doping agency may be reinstated in its rights by yearend — sports ministerSport February 01, 13:32
Russian top diplomat says ceasefire deal in Syria open to all but IS and Nusra FrontRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:24
Arab countries support Russia’s initiative to form anti-terror front, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 01, 13:24
Russian Defense Ministry keeps close watch on NATO drills in Black SeaMilitary & Defense February 01, 13:16
Iran confirms new missile test — mediaWorld February 01, 13:10
Defense minister reveals Russian army's plans for military drills in 2017Military & Defense February 01, 13:05
Press Review: Escalation in Eastern Ukraine and retirement age hike in RussiaPress Review February 01, 13:00
Ukrainian Defense Ministry says it conducts offensive operations in DonbassWorld February 01, 12:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEHRAN, February 1. /TASS/. Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan has confirmed the Islamic Republic tested a new missile, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.
The minister said the test did not violate Iran's deal on its nuclear program or the UN Security Council's resolution.
"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not let foreigners interfere in our defense affairs," he said.