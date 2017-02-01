Back to Main page
Iran confirms new missile test — media

World
February 01, 13:10 UTC+3
The test did not violate Iran's deal on its nuclear program or the UN Security Council's resolution, the Iranian defense minister said
Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan

Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan

© Vadim Savitsky/ Russian Defense Ministry Press Service pool photo via AP

TEHRAN, February 1. /TASS/. Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan has confirmed the Islamic Republic tested a new missile, Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

The minister said the test did not violate Iran's deal on its nuclear program or the UN Security Council's resolution.

"The recent test was in line with our plans and we will not let foreigners interfere in our defense affairs," he said.

