Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Rosatom, Iran ink roadmap broadening nuclear cooperation

Business & Economy
January 19, 20:14 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Expert says Russia, Iran to develop roadmap for military and technical cooperation

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) signed a roadmap to expand cooperation in nuclear power engineering sphere, the Russian nuclear corporation said on Thursday.

The roadmap was signed within the implementation framework of the memorandum on expansion of cooperation in nuclear power engineering of November 11, 2014.

"Documents were agreed and prepared for signing according to outcomes of talks between Rosatom State Corporation and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran held recently," Rosatom said.

It was reported in September 2016 that the groundbreaking ceremony in Bushehr marked the beginning of construction of the second unit of Bushehr-2 nuclear power plant with Rosatom’s assistance. The implementation of Bushehr-2 project will take 10 years. The start-up of the second unit is planned for October 2024; the third unit will be launched in April 2026.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia is developing advanced hypersonic weapons — ministry
2
Russian arms foundry mints one-kilo silver ‘In Trump We Trust’ commemorative coin
3
Russia’s new active protection system to shield T-72, T-90 tanks from US TOW missiles
4
Russia records six ceasefire violations in Syria in 24 hours, Turkey records 12
5
Russian Navy plans to modernize five big antisubmarine ships
6
Former USSR leader receives Lithuanian court’s summons as witness in case over 1991 events
7
Upgraded Night Hunter's weapon systems to surpass all foreign counterparts — designer
TOP STORIES
Реклама