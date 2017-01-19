Russia's Rosatom, Iran ink roadmap broadening nuclear cooperation

Activists in Berlin stage picket condemning Obama’s foreign policyWorld January 19, 21:17
MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) signed a roadmap to expand cooperation in nuclear power engineering sphere, the Russian nuclear corporation said on Thursday.
The roadmap was signed within the implementation framework of the memorandum on expansion of cooperation in nuclear power engineering of November 11, 2014.
"Documents were agreed and prepared for signing according to outcomes of talks between Rosatom State Corporation and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran held recently," Rosatom said.
It was reported in September 2016 that the groundbreaking ceremony in Bushehr marked the beginning of construction of the second unit of Bushehr-2 nuclear power plant with Rosatom’s assistance. The implementation of Bushehr-2 project will take 10 years. The start-up of the second unit is planned for October 2024; the third unit will be launched in April 2026.