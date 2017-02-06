US President slams Iran for disregarding America, calls it "Number One terrorist state"

NEW YORK, February 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Fox News television channel that Iran disrespects America and remains "the Number One terrorist state."

"They have total disregard for our country," President Trump said in an interview with FOX News. "They are the number one terrorist state. They’re sending money all over the place and weapons, and you can’t do that,"

Asked whether Trump was bullying Iran, the US leader said "No, I am not bullish," adding that he was totally against the 2015 nuclear deal struck by his predecessor, ex-President Barack Obama.

Last week the United States extended sanctions against Iran. Washington decided to add 13 individuals, including foreign citizens, and also 12 organizations to its blacklist on Iran.

According to the US Department of Treasury, these restrictions were being imposed on those who are complicit in Tehran’s program for developing ballistic missiles or are somehow providing support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).

The blacklisted organizations include the China-based extracting company Cosailing Business Trading Company Limited, and also structures whose offices are located in Iran, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.