Israel worried over Iran’s ballistic missile test — ambassador

World
February 02, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Media reports say on January 29 Iran test-launched an intermediate range missile
© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Iran’s launch of a medium-range ballistic missile causes Israel’s concerns, Israeli ambassador in Moscow Harry Koren said at a meeting with the chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Konstantin Kosachyov, on Thursday.

"Regrettably, there are many challenges in the Middle East," Koren said, adding that in Israel’s opinion Iran was playing a harmful role in that respect.

Israel would like to discuss this theme with Russian counterparts at different levels.

"It is to be hoped that your counterparts in Tehran regain common sense," he said. "The situation might develop a positive turn then. For the time being, though, we see no indications pointing in this direction. And the latest test of a medium-range ballistic missile apparently creates at least concerns not just for Israel alone."

Koren said that all Iranian missiles carried calls for eliminating the State of Israel. "Regrettably, the Iranians make no secret of their aim. We are certain that Moscow, Washington and other capitals at least share our concerns," he added.

The television channel Fox News quoted a Pentagon official as saying that Iran on January 29 test-launched an intermediate range missile 225 kilometers east of Tehran. The UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231 in support of the deal over the Iranian nuclear program, adopted on July 20, 2015 urges Iran to refrain from such tests.

