Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US expands blacklists on Iran

World
February 03, 19:34 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
These restrictions are being imposed on those who are complicit in Tehran’s program for developing ballistic missiles
Share
1 pages in this article
US Department of Treasury

US Department of Treasury

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Read also
Russia urges UN SC against using Iran nuclear deal in new formats

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The United States has added 13 individuals, including foreign citizens, and also 12 organizations to its blacklist on Iran, the US Department of Treasury said on its website on Friday.

These restrictions are being imposed on those who are complicit in Tehran’s program for developing ballistic missiles or are somehow providing support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).

The blacklisted organizations include the China-based extracting company Cosailing Business Trading Company Limited, and also structures whose offices are located in Iran, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Machete attack on officers near Louvre might be 'terrorist in nature'
10
Ancient citadel of Aleppo demined
12
The aftermath of shelling in Eastern Ukraine
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3
2
Russian warplanes conduct airstrikes near al-Mayadeen in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
3
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
4
Former FSB head says easing of US sanctions paves way for setting up anti-terror coalition
5
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authorities
6
Scientists not allowed to land on sub-Antarctic island
7
Lavrov, Mogherini agree to hold meeting on sidelines of international event
TOP STORIES
Реклама