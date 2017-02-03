US expands blacklists on Iran

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. The United States has added 13 individuals, including foreign citizens, and also 12 organizations to its blacklist on Iran, the US Department of Treasury said on its website on Friday.

These restrictions are being imposed on those who are complicit in Tehran’s program for developing ballistic missiles or are somehow providing support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (the elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces).

The blacklisted organizations include the China-based extracting company Cosailing Business Trading Company Limited, and also structures whose offices are located in Iran, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.