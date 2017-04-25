Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six powers ready to help Iran reintegrate into global economy - Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 25, 23:40 UTC+3 VIENNA
Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations Vladimir Voronkov also said that the commission discussed the issue of the facility in Arak
Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, April 25. /TASS/. The six international mediators in the Iran nuclear deal have pledged they are ready to continue work towards Iran’s complete reintegration into the global economy, Russia’s Permanent Representative to Vienna-based international organizations Vladimir Voronkov told TASS on Tuesday after a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

"Participants in the meeting discussed the issue of how to arrange the banking system to enliven economic activities in Iran as the business community demonstrates growing interest to the Iranian market. All arrived at a conclusion that the system is not very flexible and confidence in respect of the business community, both domestic and external, needs to be improved. So, the commission should take additional steps," Voronkov, who represented Russia at the meeting, said.

Apart from that, he said, the commission discussed the issue of the facility in Arak. "A contract has been recently signed on the modernization of this facility. Now, actually all central projects under the JCPOA, such as Fordow and Arak, can be seen as indicators of the agreement’s efficiency. Work on them is underway already and it proves that joint solutions could be found to the most complicated and difficult technical matters," the Russian diplomat stressed.

The Joint Commission is monitoring the implementation of the deal on Iran’s nuclear program that was reached between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

The Joint Commission holds its meeting every three months. This year’s first meeting was held on January 10.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Iran's nuclear program issue
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Russian Navy rids itself of dependence on Ukrainian engines
4
Russian diplomat suggests UN should develop strategy to fight fake news
5
Mongolia asks Russia to arm its air defense forces
6
Russia to supply power to Lugansk Republic after Ukraine cuts electricity — source
7
Ukraine's refusal to continue military cooperation prompts Russia to create new industries
TOP STORIES
Реклама