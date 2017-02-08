Back to Main page
Russian diplomat: Iran nuclear deal contributes to stabilizing international relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 08, 11:31 UTC+3
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for the Iranian nuclear program was reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 by Tehran and six world powers
© AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an important stabilizing element of international relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday, opening consultations with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"The JCPOA is a major issue of our meeting and an important element of stabilizing international relations," Ryabkov said. "But we also view this meeting as a possibility for enhancing bilateral dialogue and relations."

Russia attaches "great importance to developing positive and constructive relations with Iran," the high-ranking diplomat said. "This is an irreplaceable element of our foreign and security policy, and we stress the importance of our relations."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program was reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 by Tehran and six world powers (five permanent UN Security Council member-states and Germany). This plan provides for lifting the sanctions imposed on Iran over its nuclear program by the UN Security Council, the United States and the European Union. Tehran pledged to scale back its nuclear activities in return placing them under international control.

Tehran committed to implementation of nuclear program agreement

Tehran is committed to the implementation of the nuclear program agreement and intends to discuss the implementation process with Russia, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Ryabkov.

"We are pleased to have an opportunity to exchange views once again. Our previous meetings were very meaningful, held in the atmosphere of trust," the Iranian diplomat said. "Today we will discuss various aspects of the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we are committed to its implementation. It is very important for us to exchange views, taking into consideration all the challenges that we have been facing."

According to Araqchi, Tehran places great importance on bilateral relations with Russia. "We will also discuss regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties," he noted. "Our dialogue has been advancing, we will gladly develop it further."

