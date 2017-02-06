Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terrorists

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 06, 14:29 UTC+3
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes Iran must be a member of the anti-terrorist front
Share
1 pages in this article
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Read also
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Iran makes its contribution to the struggle against the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and must be a member of the anti-terrorist front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Iran has never turned out to have any connections with the Islamic State or Jabhat al-Nusra," Lavrov said. "Moreover, Iran makes its own contribution to the struggle against the Islamic State."

"We have long pressed for creating a genuinely universal front of struggle against terrorism. I am certain that if we make an unbiased approach to the potential members of such a coalition, Iran must be part of our common efforts," Lavrov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict Fight against terrorism
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Moscow will not even discuss criteria for lifting sanctions with US
2
Kremlin disagrees with Trump's claims Iran is 'terrorist state number one'
3
Kremlin calls situation in Donbass solely internal Ukrainian conflict
4
Kremlin wants apology from Fox News for calling Putin 'killer'
5
Russian army may start receiving 5th-generation T-50 fighter jets in 2018
6
World’s longest non-stop flight required 1,100 cups of coffee and tea for passengers
7
Russia concerned over growing IS influence in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Реклама