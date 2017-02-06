Lavrov says Iran never turned out to have connections with terrorists

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Iran makes its contribution to the struggle against the terrorist organization Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and must be a member of the anti-terrorist front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Iran has never turned out to have any connections with the Islamic State or Jabhat al-Nusra," Lavrov said. "Moreover, Iran makes its own contribution to the struggle against the Islamic State."

"We have long pressed for creating a genuinely universal front of struggle against terrorism. I am certain that if we make an unbiased approach to the potential members of such a coalition, Iran must be part of our common efforts," Lavrov said.