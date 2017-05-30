Russian diplomat says G7 ‘infected with hubris’ clouding group’s judgement

PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. G7 members are infected with hubris and boast over their approaches, thereby impairing any adequate judgement they have of reality, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

When commenting on the possibility of tightening sanctions against Russia, the diplomat said that " G7 countries are infected with hubris and glorify their approaches, which prevents our counterparts from adequately judging reality." "At least once a day we reiterate that if someone really wants to ensure the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, then they should make it clear to the authorities in Kiev," Ryabkov stressed.

"We are not able to fulfill any of the demands that we have been dealing with on this matter," the Russian deputy foreign minister went on to say. "Russia is not a party to the Minsk Agreements, but a guarantor country. Russia has been searching for solutions that could help facilitate the full implementation of the Minsk package," he said. "This is why all these incantations are useless as they are misdirected," Ryabkov concluded.

On Saturday, the G7 adopted a declaration at their Taormina-hosted summit, expressing their inclination to tighten sanctions against Russia if the Minsk Agreements were not implemented.

In 2014, the United States and the European Union slapped sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Some Russian officials were barred from entering EU counties and the US, and their assets were frozen. Besides that, trade, financial and military restrictions were also introduced. Sanctions have been repeatedly extended and expanded.