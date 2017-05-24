Russian diplomat stresses London’s refusal to cooperate with FSB hinders anti-terror fight

ZAVIDOVO (Tver region), May 24. /TASS/. London’s refusal to cooperate with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is the main obstacle to cooperation with the UK in combating terrorism, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS on Wednesday responding to a question about prospects for dialogue in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing.

"The problem is that accurate statements about terrorism being a global menace that can be defeated only through joint efforts have been made continually made for a long time," said Ilya Rogachev, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s department for new challenges and threats.

"All top political players are making statements, but then various differences kick in…," he went on. "As you know, refusing to work together with the FSB is one of the key obstacles to fostering cooperation in the war on terror in the UK," Rogachev noted. "The Federal Security Service is the leading agency in the fight against terror," he added.

The diplomat pointed out, however, that despite Russia’s so-called isolation, it has a lot of contacts in anti-terror fight with other states.

On Monday, at 22:35 local time (21:35 GMT), an explosion rocked an indoor arena in the English city of Manchester right after a concert by American pop singer Ariana Grande. According to latest updates, the blast claimed the lives of 22 people and left 59 wounded.