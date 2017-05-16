Back to Main page
Russia - Islamic World group working on how to stop terrorism ideas — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 20:12 UTC+3 GROZNY

The group has organized meetings with Islamic theologians to try to find ideological alternatives to extremist ideas

GROZNY, May 16. /TASS/. The Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group is working on technologies of counteracting extremist ideas, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Konstantin Shuvalov said on Tuesday on the sidelines of the group’s forum.

"The forum, naturally, center round problems of inter-civilization cooperation, interreligious dialogue, anti-terrorism and anti-extremism efforts. It is very important," he said, adding that the group had organized meetings with Islamic theologians to try to find ideological alternatives to extremist ideas.

Read also

Putin urges to join efforts in war on terror

"The group is working with journalists from Moslem countries in a bid to elaborate technologies of efficient reaction to ideological attacks by forces supporting terrorism," Shuvalov noted.

When asked by TASS whether the group is addressing issues of cyber terrorism, the diplomat noted that discussions center round broader approaches. "Cyber security is a specific subject which is to be tackled by those who know it inside out," he said. "The group is comprised of former presidents, prime ministers, foreign ministers. Their task is to influence their countries’ elites, to convey general ideas."

"In this sense, the problem of fighting against terrorism as a phenomenon is on the agenda of discussions. But more specific technical issues are rather in the competence of interstate activities whereas the group is a non-government organization," he added.

Реклама