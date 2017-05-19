Russian Security Council believes US-led coalition’s airstrike on Syria to be unlawful

Russian government expects economy growth to be above world average in 2019-2020Business & Economy May 19, 21:42
UN calls for avoiding escalation of Syrian conflict following US airstrikeWorld May 19, 21:29
UN speaks in support of freedom of expression after Kiev blocks access to Russian websitesWorld May 19, 21:21
Peruvian defense minister interested in Russian Mi-171Sh helicoptersMilitary & Defense May 19, 18:35
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to request political asylum in FranceWorld May 19, 17:48
Assange vows 'not to forgive or forget’ 7 years of confinement in embassyWorld May 19, 17:16
Ukrainians send petition to leader opposing ban on Russian VKontakte social networkWorld May 19, 17:13
US seeks to prevent Syrian army’s control over border with Iraq, expert statesWorld May 19, 16:58
This week in photos: Macron takes office, Putin plays piano and passion engulfs CannesSociety & Culture May 19, 16:54
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BOCHAROV RUCHEI, May 19. /TASS/. Members of the Russian Security Council believe the new airstrike on the Syrian territory delivered by the US to be unlawful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following a meeting chaired by the Russian president.
"Participants in the meeting discussed the Syrian issue focusing on the recent US airstrike on the Syrian territory," Peskov said. "They pointed out that such steps are unlawful and significantly hamper efforts to resolve the crisis, particularly to set up de-escalation zones," the Russian presidential spokesman added.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Kremlin Administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.
On May 18, aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition delivered an airstrike on the positions of pro-government units in Syria active in the de-escalation zone set up northwest of the city of Tanf. According to the coalition sources, these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.
Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US airstrike was unlawful, besides, it proved Washington’s intention to make the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed I Russia) to fight against Syria’s legitimate government.