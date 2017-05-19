Back to Main page
Russian Security Council believes US-led coalition’s airstrike on Syria to be unlawful

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 19, 21:32 UTC+3

On May 18, aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition delivered an airstrike on the positions of pro-government units in Syria

BOCHAROV RUCHEI, May 19. /TASS/. Members of the Russian Security Council believe the new airstrike on the Syrian territory delivered by the US to be unlawful, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said following a meeting chaired by the Russian president.

"Participants in the meeting discussed the Syrian issue focusing on the recent US airstrike on the Syrian territory," Peskov said. "They pointed out that such steps are unlawful and significantly hamper efforts to resolve the crisis, particularly to set up de-escalation zones," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Kremlin Administration Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

On May 18, aircraft of the US-led international anti-terrorism coalition delivered an airstrike on the positions of pro-government units in Syria active in the de-escalation zone set up northwest of the city of Tanf. According to the coalition sources, these units posed a threat to the United States and its partners.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the US airstrike was unlawful, besides, it proved Washington’s intention to make the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed I Russia) to fight against Syria’s legitimate government.

